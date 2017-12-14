NBA 2K18

Nike has been slowly unveiling their four (or five for some teams) uniforms for the 2017-18 NBA season since they officially took over the league’s jersey production this summer.

Each team got four uniforms, with eight teams getting throwbacks for this season. To this point, we’ve seen each teams Icon and Association uniforms (formerly Home and Road) as well as their Statement uniforms, revealed recently. The final release will be the City uniforms, which still don’t have an official drop date, but we’ve seen some mock ups of what they are expected to look like.

On Thursday, we got a big breakthrough for fans hoping to figure out what the final alternate jersey will be for their team and, thus, whether they should be waiting on them before they make a commitment on a jersey purchase. Conrad Burry of SportsLogos.Net posted screenshots of 28 of the 30 City uniforms, excluding the Raptors and Heat, that were pulled by a gamer from NBA 2K18 before quickly being pulled down.

This happened before with the Statement uniforms on 2K, and they proved to be accurate, so these ought to be accurate. You can see the screenshots of all 28 uniforms here, but we’ll highlight a few of the best (and strangest) with the caveat that they may look better (or worse) in reality versus in a video game loading screen.