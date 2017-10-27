Nikola Mirotic Would Accept A Trade From The Bulls After His Altercation With Bobby Portis

#NBA Jumpstart #Chicago Bulls
10.26.17 60 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been a rough start to the 2017-18 campaign for the Chicago Bulls. The team wasn’t expected to be great or anything, but Chicago is still 0-3 at the start of the year. The season also began about as poorly as it could have, because before the first game tipped off, an altercation occurred between Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis.

The teammates reportedly got into in, and at one point, Portis connected with a cheap shot to Mirotic’s face. The incident led to Mirotic getting hospitalized with broken bones in his face and Portis getting suspended for eight games by the team.

In the aftermath of the ordeal, Mirotic hasn’t responded to Portis’ attempts to get in touch. As it turns out, things go even deeper than that, and the punch has led to Mirotic reportedly wanting out of Chicago.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Chicago Bulls
TAGSBobby PortisCHICAGO BULLSNBA JumpstartNikola Mirotic

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP