Getty Image

It’s been a rough start to the 2017-18 campaign for the Chicago Bulls. The team wasn’t expected to be great or anything, but Chicago is still 0-3 at the start of the year. The season also began about as poorly as it could have, because before the first game tipped off, an altercation occurred between Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis.

The teammates reportedly got into in, and at one point, Portis connected with a cheap shot to Mirotic’s face. The incident led to Mirotic getting hospitalized with broken bones in his face and Portis getting suspended for eight games by the team.

In the aftermath of the ordeal, Mirotic hasn’t responded to Portis’ attempts to get in touch. As it turns out, things go even deeper than that, and the punch has led to Mirotic reportedly wanting out of Chicago.