Odell Beckham Jr. Got A Tattoo Of Allen Iverson’s Step-Over Of Tyronn Lue

#NBA Jumpstart
12.06.17 1 hour ago

" credit="Getty Image" credit_src="

Odell Beckham Jr. has a way with imagery these days. He smartly compared himself to the “goat,” Tom Brady, in a clever way on Wednesday, showing off how the two fiery players often have the same angry, intense reactions on the sideline.

It was also revealed on Wednesday that he has a pretty spectacular tattoo on his right leg. Beckham’s left leg is still in a walking boot as he recovers from a serious ankle injury he suffered earlier in the season, but his right leg is covered in a full-length tattoo that’s pretty impressive.

Close-up photos of the leg popped up on Twitter on Wednesday, and there’s a lot to take in.

