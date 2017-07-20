Just How Difficult Is It To Make The NBA?

Otto Porter ‘Desperately’ Wants To Bring An NBA Title To Washington

#NBA Free Agency 2017
07.19.17 52 mins ago

Getty Image

Otto Porter was one of the top free agents this summer – albeit restricted – and after the Wizards’ front office allowed him to test the waters and let the market set his value, they wisely opted to match the Nets’ four-year, $106 million max offer sheet and bring him back into the fold.

Porter was a key factor in Washington’s success last season, both as a solid perimeter defender and a three-point threat, where he converted better than 43 percent of his attempts, good for top five in that category among all players for the season. The Wizards were just one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals this spring, but the 24-year-old forward has even loftier goals going forward. Via AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA TODAY Sports:

