Paul George Believes The Carmelo Anthony Trade Makes OKC ‘A Championship Team’

09.24.17 2 hours ago

The Carmelo Anthony sweepstakes took a rather stunning turn over the weekend when the Knicks announced that they’d orchestrated a deal to send their former franchise cornerstone to the Thunder in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and other miscellaneous assets.

In the days prior, news had been trickling in that, at the behest of the front office, Anthony had expanded the list of destinations for which he’d be willing to forego his no-trade clause. Many still believed Houston was the most likely landing spot, but there was some suspicion that Portland might be able to sneak in under the radar.

Very few saw Oklahoma City as a viable threat, but for the second time this summer, Sam Presti managed to pull off a blockbuster deal without sacrificing much in return. As as result, the newly-formed Big 3 of Melo, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook could cause some major disruptions in the Western Conference this season, and at least one of those players involved thinks the Thunder has a chance to go all the way.

