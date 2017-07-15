We Miss Kevin Durant's Old Twitter Feed

07.14.17

Shortly after getting traded to the Oklahoma City, Paul George reached out to former Thunder and current Warriors superstar Kevin Durant to learn more about the city and the team. Durant’s exit from Oklahoma City left Thunder fans feeling scorned, and many shifted their feelings quite negatively towards KD. However, Durant only had nice things to say about Oklahoma City and told George that he was going to love being a member of the Thunder.

Durant said this despite the seemingly icy relationship he has with Russell Westbrook. The two had a brotherly relationship when they played together in Oklahoma City, but after Durant signed with the Warriors, their relationship severely deteriorated. Things, however, may have changed between Westbrook and Durant because, according to George, the two are back to being friendly with one another.

From George’s appearance on The Woj Pod (transcribed by The Oklahoman’s Adam Kemp):

