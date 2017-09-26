Getty Image

Paul George is gearing up for a big season. It’s his first with the Oklahoma City Thunder and, perhaps more importantly, it’s a contract year. With free agency looming for the forward, what happens next for George is all that matters.

But now that his trade from the Indiana Pacers is a bit further in the rearview, George is opening up about his feelings about the move and what made him request a trade out of Indiana. George spoke to USA Today about the upcoming season and what happened over the summer to put him in Oklahoma City.

Though George talked about how Russell Westbrook isn’t like he expected, the most telling moment of the interview came when George talked about how upset the departure of another Pacers great made him. He said the team didn’t handle Danny Granger’s trade out of town the way he liked, and that experience soured him on the franchise in a way he never reconciled.