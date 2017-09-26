Paul George Wasn’t Happy With How The Pacers Handled Another Star Player’s Departure

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George
09.26.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

Paul George is gearing up for a big season. It’s his first with the Oklahoma City Thunder and, perhaps more importantly, it’s a contract year. With free agency looming for the forward, what happens next for George is all that matters.

But now that his trade from the Indiana Pacers is a bit further in the rearview, George is opening up about his feelings about the move and what made him request a trade out of Indiana. George spoke to USA Today about the upcoming season and what happened over the summer to put him in Oklahoma City.

Though George talked about how Russell Westbrook isn’t like he expected, the most telling moment of the interview came when George talked about how upset the departure of another Pacers great made him. He said the team didn’t handle Danny Granger’s trade out of town the way he liked, and that experience soured him on the franchise in a way he never reconciled.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George
TAGSDANNY GRANGERINDIANA PACERSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGE

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP