After early-season struggles that had everyone wondering whether Oklahoma City should pull the plug on their Big 3 experiment, the Thunder have started to find their groove lately, winning seven of their last 10 games and just generally looking more comfortable with one another on the court.

With the February trade deadline fast approaching, it couldn’t have come at a better time. OKC is still very much at risk to lose Paul George, who will enter unrestricted free agency next summer, if the team doesn’t show significant progress toward being able to compete with the other elite teams in the Western Conference, namely the Warriors.

Fortunately for Thunder fans, George tried to quell some of those concerns on Wednesday, offering assurances that this is not simply a “championship or bust” season and expressing a willingness to make a long-term commitment to the organization if he believes things are headed in the right direction.