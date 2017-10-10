Billy Donovan Thinks Paul George Is ‘Looking To Be Pushed’ By Someone

Getty Image

Paul George is getting used to fishing in Oklahoma City, and the Thunder hope he’s getting used to playing there for a long time. Whether George wants to stick around after this season, though, is complcated.

Oklahoma City doubled down on its efforts to give Russell Westbrook some help when they traded for George at the NBA Draft and later acquired Carmelo Anthony shortly before the start of preseason. Making it all work in Oklahoma City will take time, of course, but the hope of many there is that if it works well enough George will consider re-signing there and playing out his days with Westbrook locked up long-term.

It’s impossible to get inside George’s head, but he hasn’t shied away from speaking about how he’s growing used to Oklahoma and what he wants to accomplish this season.

The Vertical’s Chris Mannix spoke to George, who said he’s eager to play with a higher level of talent that can help him win a title. George said that’s something he simply didn’t think was going to happen in Indiana.