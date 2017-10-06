Paul George Says The Thunder Have Looked ‘Really Good’ In Camp So Far

10.06.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

Chemistry. With new faces in familiar places, that’s the key to training camp for many NBA teams. It’s no wonder Paul George has stressed that the new-look Olkahoma City Thunder are getting along just fine these days.

George enters his first season with the Thunder after a NBA Draft-day deal that sent him to Oklahoma City for his contract year. But the late addition of Carmelo Anthony complicates the chemistry equation for the Thunder, who also bring back the reigning NBA MVP in Russell Westbrook.

George was asked about how the team has looked thus far, and despite the inevitable difficulties that will come with playing together, he seems optimistic about what the Thunder can do this season.

