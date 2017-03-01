Getty Image / Ian Witlen / Red Bull Sound Select Content Pool

All-Star Weekend was a blur. So much so that we didn’t even have a chance to podcast during it or in the immediate aftermath of the NBA Trade Deadline. That’s not to say that we didn’t want to, Robby and I discussed it for days, but other things got in the way. Good things, but things nonetheless.

One of those things was 3 Days In Miami, an event put on by Red Bull Sound Select that brought together artists of multiple genres in a curated set over three nights with three artists per night. Angel Olsen had a long and extensive set on Friday (after Charlotte Day Wilson gave a soulful preview of the fiery performances she’ll have this year), while Saturday was home to a hip hop showcase featuring Goldlink and Twelve’len, as well as Louisiana’s own Pell.