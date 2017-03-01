The ‘It Me’ Podcast: Talking All-Star Weekend And Mardi Gras With Rapper Pell

#It Me College Football #NBA All-Star 2017
martin-rickman
Managing Editor, DIME + Deputy Editor, Sports
03.01.17

Getty Image / Ian Witlen / Red Bull Sound Select Content Pool

All-Star Weekend was a blur. So much so that we didn’t even have a chance to podcast during it or in the immediate aftermath of the NBA Trade Deadline. That’s not to say that we didn’t want to, Robby and I discussed it for days, but other things got in the way. Good things, but things nonetheless.

One of those things was 3 Days In Miami, an event put on by Red Bull Sound Select that brought together artists of multiple genres in a curated set over three nights with three artists per night. Angel Olsen had a long and extensive set on Friday (after Charlotte Day Wilson gave a soulful preview of the fiery performances she’ll have this year), while Saturday was home to a hip hop showcase featuring Goldlink and Twelve’len, as well as Louisiana’s own Pell.

Around The Web

TOPICS#It Me College Football#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSDAYTONA 500It Me College FootballNBA All-Star 2017Pellthe it me podcast
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP