Is Carmelo Anthony Done With Knicks?

Phil Jackson Might Hurt The Knicks In Free Agency With How He’s Handled Carmelo Anthony

02.08.17 1 hour ago

Phil Jackson’s crusade to trade Carmelo Anthony continued this week with a Twitter jab at the Knicks superstar forward. This was the latest effort from Jackson to prod Anthony into waiving his no-trade clause and accepting a trade elsewhere. The Knicks have reportedly had preliminary discussions about a trade involving Anthony with the Cavs, Celtics and Clippers.

Anthony has continued to insist he wants to stay in New York, citing not wanting to uproot his family as the primary reason. He’s well within his rights to want to do that, and it’s created an interesting power dynamic in the Big Apple. Normally, a player has very little input into team decisions regarding a trade, but in Anthony’s case, being one of the rare players with a full no-trade clause, he has the final say.

That power dynamic has led to Jackson resorting to being publicly critical of Anthony in an effort to make Anthony want out of the organization. What Jackson may not have realized is how detrimental his actions with Anthony could be to the Knicks future plans in free agency.

