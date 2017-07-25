Getty Image

Steve Nash was so incredibly good in his prime. As the point guard for the Phoenix Suns from 2004-12 — including a few years running their revered “Seven Seconds or Less” offense — Nash was able to cement his place as one of the best basketball players of his generation. In fact, Nash became one of four men since the turn of the century to win back-to-back MVP awards, taking home the trophy in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

The thing Nash did so well was understand the game and use his inherent sense of timing and anticipation to set up his teammates perfectly. Today, the official Suns Twitter account decided to look back on some of his most eye-catching dimes as part of #NationalThreadTheNeedleDay.