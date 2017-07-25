The Suns Used #NationalThreadTheNeedleDay To Remind Us That Steve Nash Was Awesome

07.25.17 57 mins ago

Getty Image

Steve Nash was so incredibly good in his prime. As the point guard for the Phoenix Suns from 2004-12 — including a few years running their revered “Seven Seconds or Less” offense — Nash was able to cement his place as one of the best basketball players of his generation. In fact, Nash became one of four men since the turn of the century to win back-to-back MVP awards, taking home the trophy in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

The thing Nash did so well was understand the game and use his inherent sense of timing and anticipation to set up his teammates perfectly. Today, the official Suns Twitter account decided to look back on some of his most eye-catching dimes as part of #NationalThreadTheNeedleDay.

Around The Web

TAGSPHOENIX SUNSSTEVE NASH

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 5 hours ago 2 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 7 hours ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 day ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP