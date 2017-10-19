Video Of The Suns’ Synchronized Running Is Freaking Everyone Out

Fox Sports Arizona

There was almost nothing remarkable about the Suns’ performance in their season opener against the Blazers. Portland blew Phoenix out by a 124-76 final as the difference between even the marginal haves and have nots in the West was established quickly.

The bright spots for the Suns were an early run to take a brief first quarter lead and Josh Jackson throwing down a big dunk in transition. It was a very nice dunk from the springy rookie who figures to produce a lot of these kinds of moments this season in Phoenix.