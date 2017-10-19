Video Of The Suns’ Synchronized Running Is Freaking Everyone Out

#NBA Jumpstart
10.19.17 53 mins ago

Fox Sports Arizona

There was almost nothing remarkable about the Suns’ performance in their season opener against the Blazers. Portland blew Phoenix out by a 124-76 final as the difference between even the marginal haves and have nots in the West was established quickly.

The bright spots for the Suns were an early run to take a brief first quarter lead and Josh Jackson throwing down a big dunk in transition. It was a very nice dunk from the springy rookie who figures to produce a lot of these kinds of moments this season in Phoenix.

