The ‘It Me’ Podcast: Which Cleaning Appliance Is Grayson Allen?

#It Me College Football
01.06.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Look at that, it’s another year and you’re still stuck with the ‘it me’ podcast. Imagine that. Although as often as we like to joke about everything and discount our own achievements, it feels kind of nice to know there are “publish” dates from 2015, 2016, and 2017 now. Not everything gets this much of a leash (shoutout Freaks and Geeks), and with time I’ve been proud to bring this podcast to you each and every week. I hope you enjoy it, enjoy our guests, and generally don’t hate listening to us from week to week.

There are lots of amazing podcasts out there, and even more bad ones, and hopefully we fall somewhere in the middle.

This week we brought on NBA Draft wizard (college hoops expert, and often Sporting News contributor) Sam Vecenie to discuss all sorts of things. But because it’s a New Year, we wanted to double up, so we got Ben Glicksman, articles editor of The Ringer and co-host of The Ringer U podcast, as well. That’s how much we care about you. We probably could’ve talked for another hour, but nobody wants to listen to two hours of podcast.

We discussed:

TOPICS#It Me College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLGRAYSON ALLENIt Me College FootballNICK SABANPODCASTS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP