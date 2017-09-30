Rajon Rondo Thinks His Job With The Pelicans Will Be The ‘Easiest I’ve Ever Had’

09.30.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Most NBA heads forgot about Rajon Rondo signing with the Pelicans in July, and for good reason. With the amount of notable players changing locations, it’s hard to keep track of it all, especially a former All-Star who seems to have lost a good bit of that All-Star mojo.

If you expand your timeline of holy sh*t acquisitions to all of 2017 and not just Summer 2017, DeMarcus Cousins has to show up on the map of significant moves. The rest of the Pels’ transactions range from “well they had no choice” (locking up Jrue Holiday, himself a former All-Star) to “okay, yeah, that’s potentially exciting.” (Tony Allen!)

Regardless, Rondo isn’t wasting time pushing his positivity in the Big Easy. During training camp this week, Rondo gushed about the possibilities to NOLA.com.

