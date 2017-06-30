Getty Image

The Rajon Rondo era is over in Chicago. And oh, what an era it was. The point guard, who was brought in as a member of the “three alphas” last summer along with Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler, was waived on Friday in time for a $3 million cap hit that would’ve pushed his contract to fully guaranteed if the team waited until July 1.

Rondo’s time with the Bulls was up and down, as he averaged 7.8 points and 6.7 assists to go with 5.1 rebounds. He shot just 40.8 percent. He was largely efficient in the playoffs before a broken thumb knocked him out, rendering the Bulls’ 2-0 series lead meaningless as the Celtics took the next four.

When Jimmy Butler was shipped to Minnesota, though, the youth movement was on. And Rondo didn’t have the option Dwyane Wade did of getting paid and worrying about everything else later.