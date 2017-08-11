Getty Image

The NBA is littered with stars and incredibly talented players, but a majority of the league is players on the fringe. A lot of guys are an injury, a falling out, or an extended shooting slump away from being on their way out the door. And no one is necessarily safe from losing out on their job to another hard-working individual. Sometimes, it could come down to fit, culture, attitude, talent or a little of everything. That’s why you see so many NBA players doing whatever they can to stay ahead of the curve and differentiate themselves from others.

All it takes is one simple, yet perfect moment, but you have to be ready. When Steph Curry was asked to start, he never looked back. When Wesley Matthews left Portland C.J. McCollum was asked to take on a bigger role, he did. It could be as simple as meditation to be prepared or it could be what Rashad Vaughn of the Milwaukee Bucks is doing, reducing his sugar intake and strengthening muscles he’s probably never used before.

Vaughn, a standout in Vegas Summer League play is a third-year player trying to earn more time and grow as his young, promising team does as well. A former UNLV standout, Vaughn has overcome the obstacles that many young first-round draft picks face when trying to establish themselves in the league.