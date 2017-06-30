Getty Image

When you hear the name Rashard Lewis, the 2000 Supersonics, late 2000 Orlando Magic teams, and a dynamic, almost stretch-four figure come to mind. In a lot of ways, his game was ahead of its time. He would’ve fit in great in today’s era of space and pace, as a mismatch and a legitimate scoring threat.

Coming out of high-school and electing to skip college, he was one of few who transitioned quickly to an elite player. Within three years, Lewis went from playing 20 games his rookie year to playing 82 and 78 in his second and third seasons respectively. He’d be named to an All-Star team shortly after and would eventually move onto stops with Orlando, Washington, Miami, and now, the BIG3’s 3 Headed Monsters.

The team, which is one of eight in Ice Cube‘s new BIG3 league, has arguably the most polished and poised player in Lewis and are certainly a threat to win it all.

DIME caught up with Lewis to talk about the new league and his new initiatives for it, along with his career in the NBA.