The Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves entered Tuesday night with a combined record that sat 28 games under .500 for the season. After 48 hectic and entertaining minutes, the two teams played what was the best game of the evening, and it ended with a Robert Covington buzzer-beater to send the Philadelphia crowd home in a joyous state.

Before Dario Saric and Covington connected on the game winner, Minnesota point guard Ricky Rubio knotted the game at 91-91 with a highly unlikely triple from a 27 percent three-point shooter.

Not to be outdone, Sixers head coach Brett Brown drew up a beautiful play that featured Joel Embiid effectively screening off his former teammate in Andrew Wiggins to create space and the baseline angle also featured Embiid with an epic celebration after the fact.