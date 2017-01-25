Is Carmelo Anthony Done With Knicks?

Robin Lopez Nearly Fought The Orlando Magic’s Mascot After He Got Embarrassed By A Prank

01.24.17 2 hours ago

No professional basketball player is more closely associated with NBA mascots than Robin Lopez. On Tuesday evening, the veteran big man was back to his old tricks, engaging in a back and forth with the “Stuff” of the Orlando Magic.

Prior to a game between the Magic and Chicago Bulls, the reigning NBA mascot of the year engaged with Lopez during warm-ups and pulled a direct prank on him. As a result, Lopez charged after the person in a mascot suit waving a large piece of poster board (or something similar), even striking the mascot with force. To be fair, the 7-footer was not the one that threw the first haymaker, as “Stuff” got off the first shot once Lopez went to the ground to pick up the board for his personal use.

In 2015, Lopez did attempt to explain his ongoing issue with mascots across the league, telling Howard Beck of Bleacher Report the following:

“They [the mascots] were never too receptive of me. I was a taller child. I always looked a little older than I was. I don’t think I ever got proper attention from those mascots.”

At this point, it appears that Lopez’s extended beef with the mascot population will never end. At least this was a hilarious exchange, though, and it ended with no injuries or permanent damage. The NBA is fantastic.

TAGSCHICAGO BULLSORLANDO MAGICROBIN LOPEZ

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP