Everyone Was Blown Away By The Rockets Scoring 90 On The Suns In The First Half

#James Harden #Chris Paul
11.17.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets are good and the Phoenix Suns are in the midst of a youth movement. That’s really all you need to know to predict who would win in a game between the two teams on Thursday night, but the margin and amount of points the Rockets would score against Phoenix would be tough to determine.

That’s why when Houston dropped 90 on Phoenix in a half, people kind of lost their minds. People who had just watched the Celtics overpower the Warriors on a slow NBA night wound up watching a remarkable bit of history in Phoenix on Thursday night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENPHOENIX SUNS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP