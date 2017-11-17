Getty Image

The Houston Rockets are good and the Phoenix Suns are in the midst of a youth movement. That’s really all you need to know to predict who would win in a game between the two teams on Thursday night, but the margin and amount of points the Rockets would score against Phoenix would be tough to determine.

That’s why when Houston dropped 90 on Phoenix in a half, people kind of lost their minds. People who had just watched the Celtics overpower the Warriors on a slow NBA night wound up watching a remarkable bit of history in Phoenix on Thursday night.