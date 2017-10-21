Rodney Hood Had To Be Carried Off The Court With An Apparent Lower Leg Injury

#NBA Tipoff
10.20.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Expectations for the Utah Jazz are mixed this season, in part due to the absence of Gordon Hayward and high-end offensive firepower.

While Utah can be relied on for quality defense and, by extension, a high floor, the ceiling for this team is very much up for debate given the concerns about putting the ball in the basket.

To that end, the team enters the 2017-2018 campaign heavily reliant on the production of young wing Rodney Hood, but on Friday evening, the 25-year-old had to be carried off the floor after suffering a lower leg injury.

