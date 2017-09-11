Getty Image

The BIG3 wrapped up its inaugural season a couple of weeks ago, and by most accounts, it was an unqualified success. Ice Cube’s brainchild, which featured scores of former NBA stars, drew massive crowds in each city they visited along the way, as well as healthy TV ratings. The latter was enough for Fox Sports to renew their partnership with them for a second season.

According to reports, we could see even bigger names on the rosters next time around. To be certain, the ambitious endeavor was not without its rough patches, namely Allen Iverson’s no-show in Dallas and litigation involving the rival Champions Basketball League.

But for the most, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate. Though Cube has been the face of the league, the day-to-day operations belonged mostly to president and commissioner Roger Mason Jr., who celebrated his birthday on Sunday with an appropriately-themed cake.