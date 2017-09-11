Roger Mason Got A Sweet BIG3 Themed Cake For His Birthday

09.11.17 59 mins ago

Getty Image

The BIG3 wrapped up its inaugural season a couple of weeks ago, and by most accounts, it was an unqualified success. Ice Cube’s brainchild, which featured scores of former NBA stars, drew massive crowds in each city they visited along the way, as well as healthy TV ratings. The latter was enough for Fox Sports to renew their partnership with them for a second season.

According to reports, we could see even bigger names on the rosters next time around. To be certain, the ambitious endeavor was not without its rough patches, namely Allen Iverson’s no-show in Dallas and litigation involving the rival Champions Basketball League.

But for the most, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate. Though Cube has been the face of the league, the day-to-day operations belonged mostly to president and commissioner Roger Mason Jr., who celebrated his birthday on Sunday with an appropriately-themed cake.

Around The Web

TAGSBig3Roger Mason Jr.

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP