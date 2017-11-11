Getty Image

The Jazz and Heat played in a sloppy, ugly slugfest of a game on Friday night in Miami, with the Heat coming out with an 84-74 victory. It was a defensive struggle for both teams, but the Jazz had the biggest issues in the third quarter as they were held to only eight points.

In that quarter, Utah saw its star player, center Rudy Gobert, leave the game with a left knee injury after Dion Waiters fell into his knee diving for a loose ball. Or, at least, that’s what Waiters would say he was doing.

While Gobert was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter, he was very unhappy after the game with the play by Waiters. Gobert felt it was a deliberate attempt by Waiters to dive into his knee, a play that Gobert says has caused an MCL injury to him in the past. The Jazz star center voiced his displeasure after the game with reporters and took to Twitter to question the motive of Waiters and whether he was really diving for the ball.