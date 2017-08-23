Rudy Gobert Savagely Trolled Isaiah Thomas After He Got Traded By The Celtics

08.22.17 43 mins ago

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas was the heart and soul of the Boston Celtics last year, and established himself as the team’s leader with his hard-nosed play and ability to fire up Boston fans. So it’s kind of weird to see that the team traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving on Tuesday night.

This is especially the case because just over a month ago, Thomas was openly trying to recruit Gordon Hayward to Boston. The main way this happened was in an emoji war with Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Heat center Hassan Whiteside. While Thomas ended up winning this battle — Hayward spurned Utah and Miami to sign with Boston — Gobert might have won the war, as evidenced by this very timely retweet after Thomas got sent to Cleveland on Tuesday night.

