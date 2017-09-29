Getty Image

Russell Westbrook’s record-breaking 5-year max contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder is finally complete, and it didn’t take long for internet investigators to realize that today, September 29, just so happens to also be Kevin Durant’s birthday.

Westbrook has had this extension sitting in front of him for over two months and yet waited to sign it on this day. He’s known Paul George is his teammate since July 1 and has had a full week with Carmelo Anthony in town. He’s had time to make up his mind and have the Thunder’s incredible offseason sway him to putting pen to paper, but held off until Friday, September 29. Before we debate whether or not Westbrook’s decision to sign on Durant’s birthday was intentional or simply a coincidence, it’s important to remember just how petty NBA beef can be.

For example, Draymond Green held on to a grudge against LeBron James for an entire year after James wore an ‘Ultimate Warrior’ T-shirt following the Cavaliers’ NBA Finals win over the Warriors in 2016. Green fired back at James and the Cavs with a ‘Quickie’ shirt spoofing on Quicken Loans Arena and the fact that the Warriors made quick work of the Cavs in 2017. When Green was asked about the shirt, he hilariously admitted how petty he is.