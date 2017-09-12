Russell Westbrook Lost At The Buzzer To Jimmy Fallon In A Game Of ‘NBA Jam’

#Russell Westbrook #Jimmy Fallon
09.12.17 2 hours ago

YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Russell Westbrook has been a busy man this past week as he’s taken over New York for Fashion Week. Westbrook’s been at shows, both on stage and in the audience, as well as popping up at Carmelo Anthony’s now famous pickup runs and on Tuesday he dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an interview and a challenge.

Westbrook was challenged to a game of 1-on-1 basketball by Fallon, but, obviously that wasn’t going to be on an actual basketball court against the MVP. Instead, they took to the big screen in the studio for a game of NBA Jam, in which Fallon chose the Celtics with Larry Bird and Kevin Garnett and Westbrook, naturally, chose the Thunder with himself and the mascot Rumble as his teammate.

The 2-minute long game was a back-and-forth affair with Fallon edging out Westbrook because the Thunder’s star was unable to get his final shot off before the buzzer.

