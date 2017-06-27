Getty Image / For TNT

Russell Westbrook took home the NBA MVP award on Monday night after months of people debating whether his averaging a triple-double was worthy of the award in the face of other incredible individual seasons from James Harden and Kawhi Leonard that also had greater team success.

Monday night’s answer was a resounding yes as Westbrook had earned 69 of the possible 101 first-place votes to earn a fairly convincing win over Harden. Westbrook finished with 888 total voting point, clearing Harden in second (753) by 135 points and Kawhi Leonard in third place (500) by 388 points.

On Tuesday morning, Westbrook received a congratulatory note from Michael Jordan on winning his first MVP award — Westbrook is a Jordan Brand athlete — and Mike apparently isn’t a man of many words and decided to get straight to the point in his message.