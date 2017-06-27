Michael Jordan’s Message To Russell Westbrook After Winning MVP Was Short And To The Point

#Michael Jordan
06.27.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image / For TNT

Russell Westbrook took home the NBA MVP award on Monday night after months of people debating whether his averaging a triple-double was worthy of the award in the face of other incredible individual seasons from James Harden and Kawhi Leonard that also had greater team success.

Monday night’s answer was a resounding yes as Westbrook had earned 69 of the possible 101 first-place votes to earn a fairly convincing win over Harden. Westbrook finished with 888 total voting point, clearing Harden in second (753) by 135 points and Kawhi Leonard in third place (500) by 388 points.

On Tuesday morning, Westbrook received a congratulatory note from Michael Jordan on winning his first MVP award — Westbrook is a Jordan Brand athlete — and Mike apparently isn’t a man of many words and decided to get straight to the point in his message.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSMichael JordanNBA MVPRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 4 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 5 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 1 week ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP