Jason Kidd Called Russell Westbrook ‘The Mike Tyson Of Basketball’

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is one of the NBA’s best players, the reigning league MVP and is quite used to comparisons at this point. But I’m not sure if anyone has compared him to terrifying boxer Mike Tyson until now.

Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd compared Westbrook and Tyson on Tuesday night, and it was actually a compliment. In fact, Kidd has some very complimentary things to say about Westbrook after the Thunder played the Bucks in a game that saw some great moments from Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo in what was otherwise a blowout.

One reason for that blowout, according to Kidd, is that Westbrook simply never stops hustling on the floor. He was an assist short of another triple-double on the season on Tuesday night, with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in a 110-91 road win in Milwaukee.