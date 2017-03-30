Top 5 NBA Dynasties

Russell Westbrook Had Orlando Fans Chanting ‘MVP’ During His Historic Overtime Performance

03.30.17 50 mins ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook had a night for the ages Wednesday. He scored 57 points — the most in NBA history during a triple-double — to go with 13 rebounds and 11 assists as Oklahoma City rallied to beat Orlando 114-106 on the road. Westbrook also hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime in what was an incredible, MVP-worthy performance.

