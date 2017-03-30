Russell Westbrook had a night for the ages Wednesday. He scored 57 points — the most in NBA history during a triple-double — to go with 13 rebounds and 11 assists as Oklahoma City rallied to beat Orlando 114-106 on the road. Westbrook also hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime in what was an incredible, MVP-worthy performance.
Russell Westbrook Had Orlando Fans Chanting ‘MVP’ During His Historic Overtime Performance
There is one comment
Amazing! Once we’re past the LBJ era.. the league will be back! I mean Steph just reeled off 9 straight without that deep bench and without KD in the hardest conference after 2 already historic seasons. Russ is now joining history after losing 2 HOFers looking like a young Kobe Bean who can’t be stopped no matter who’s on the team. Kawhi, Ant D, Dame lillard.. there’s still nothing in the east to look forward to but the league is almost back.. salute it!