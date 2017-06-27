Getty Image

Russell Westbrook‘s 2016-17 campaign was worthy of the MVP Award, as he became the second person to average a triple-double over the course of the entire season. On Monday night at the inaugural NBA Awards Show, Westbrook’s season came full circle as he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player for the first time, taking home the trophy over James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

After the news dropped and Westbrook gave a fantastic acceptance speech, Samsung and Jordan released a pair of ads to praise the newly-crowned MVP. First, let’s take a look at what Samsung created — an ad that paid homage to the fact that Westbrook has been called a number of things over the course of his basketball career, culminating in his latest title on Monday night.