The Oklahoma City Thunder have not had a particularly fun start to the 2017-18 season. After an offseason that saw them go out and add Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, the expectation was that the Thunder would be one of the West’s best teams and would be among those pushing to challenge Golden State.

Instead, the Thunder have sputtered out of the gate to a 13-14 start to the season, mired in the middle of the pack in the West fighting for a playoff position. Because of that, there haven’t been a lot of opportunities for the stars to really have fun with each other in the same kinds of ways we’ve seen from super teams of the past and present.

That said, after a comeback victory over the Pacers in Indiana giving Paul George a win in his return to Indianapolis, the Thunder let loose and had some fun. The locker room was filled with guys cracking jokes on one another, and on the court, Russell Westbrook decided to mess with Steven Adams, who was being doing a walkoff TV interview, by pretending to RKO him as he was bent over talking.