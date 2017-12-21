Does Scottie Pippen Think Scottie Pippen Is Better Than Michael Jordan? An Investigation

#NBA Jumpstart #Michael Jordan #LeBron James
12.21.17 2 days ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Scottie Pippen is known as the best sidekick in NBA history. The proverbial Robin to Michael Jordan’s Batman, Pippen won six championships with the Chicago Bulls en route to a Hall of Fame career and his standing as an all-time great in NBA history.

Last week Pippen appeared on First Take and damn near gave Stephen A. Smith a heart attack when he said he felt, when taking into account all his statistical measurements, LeBron James had probably passed Michael Jordan on the all-time list. On Wednesday, Pippen told TMZ that he is better than LeBron James, citing his six rings.

