Scottie Pippen is known as the best sidekick in NBA history. The proverbial Robin to Michael Jordan’s Batman, Pippen won six championships with the Chicago Bulls en route to a Hall of Fame career and his standing as an all-time great in NBA history.
Last week Pippen appeared on First Take and damn near gave Stephen A. Smith a heart attack when he said he felt, when taking into account all his statistical measurements, LeBron James had probably passed Michael Jordan on the all-time list. On Wednesday, Pippen told TMZ that he is better than LeBron James, citing his six rings.
Dear God. This is a controversy that will divide our entire nation.
Fools want him to feel Bron is better than Mj soo bad! This is where analytics again misleads all the fair weather fans who just wanna join a conversation..
If Lebron starts playing at 17, keeps a team 100m over the salary cap, won’t play unless 2 more HOFers are on the floor and won’t sign a long term deal to ensure he is playing every month into the summer for a career.. wouldn’t he have to pass Mj statistically?
Mj would go to the wizards alone at 40 b4 he would ask for help, Kobe would trade away the most dominant center ever b4 asking for help, which is why Lebron could never be in the convo with the greats, he’s mentioned with Pip and Magic who always had greats around them which is fair..
God you’re dumb
Cosigned. He’s dumb. Lebron is bigger, stronger and faster.