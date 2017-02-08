The '96 Bulls Or The '01 Lakers: Who Was The Better NBA Team?

Scottie Pippen Was The Happiest Man Alive When Michael Jordan Retired For The First Time

No one knows what it’s like to go from the No. 2 option to the star of a team as abruptly as Scottie Pippen. His career is defined by his sidekick role to Michael Jordan on the six championship winning Chicago Bulls teams of the 1990s, but in 1993 Pippen was thrust into the starring role when Jordan retired to go play baseball.

On Tuesday, Pippen appeared on ESPN’s “The Jump with Rachel Nichols” and explained that no one was happier about Jordan’s retirement than he was in 1994.

