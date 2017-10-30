Shabazz Muhammed Is Legally Changing His Name To ‘Bazz,’ And Other NBA Players Should Follow Suit

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammed is one of the many past and present NBA players to be widely known by something other than their birth name. In Muhammad’s case, the NBA world refers to him as simply ‘Bazz.’

Him being referred to by his nickname is to the point where his locker at the Target Center in Minnesota is the only locker to feature a nickname on his nameplate which reads, you guessed it, Bazz. According to the Star Tribune, Muhammed’s nameplate doesn’t read ‘Bazz’ just because he requested as much. He has real plans to legally change his name from Shabazz Naige Muhammad to ‘Bazz’.

One name, Bazz. Like Seal. We are so into this.

“I just like it,” Shabazz Muhammed said to the Star Tribune. “Everybody calls me that anyway.”

