Shaq Fired Back At LaVar Ball With A Wonderful Instagram Video

LaVar Ball says ridiculous things on a daily basis and, by this point, the entire basketball world knows it. That backdrop, at least in some respect, provides some cover for the absurdity of Ball suggesting that he and his son, LaMelo, could beat Shaquille O’Neal and his son, Shareef, in a game of 2-on-2 basketball.

LaVar Ball says he and LaMelo would kill Shaq and Shareef 😵 pic.twitter.com/C6cxHqyb2o — Overtime (@overtime) July 16, 2017

This is, quite obviously, ludicrous based on the plain size of Shaq and it isn’t as if the younger O’Neal is a slouch either, as he is a four-star prospect from the Class of 2018. While Ball’s comments could have died quietly, they certainly won’t now as the Hall of Fame center elected to respond in a tremendously entertaining way via Instagram video.