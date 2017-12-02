Twitter

A men’s college basketball game in Raleigh was delayed by a medical emergency on Saturday when a South Carolina State player’s heart stopped on the court. Redshirt senior guard Tyvoris Solomon was given CPR and left the court on a stretcher when he collapsed during a game against North Carolina State at PNC Arena.

Solomon collapsed on the sideline and the game was stopped while medical professionals attended to him. He reportedly was revived on the court after his heart had temporarily stopped.

Video taken after the collapse shows worried fans and players huddling together while Solomon was worked on, then taken off the court on a stretcher.