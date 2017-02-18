‘Space Jam’ Fans Can Now Own A Ridicously Cool Signature Backpack

SPRAYGROUND

Space Jam is a film beloved to many. Now fans of the cartoon/basketball mashup movie can own a signature backpack from the film.

Sprayground announced a line inspired by the iconic film over All-Star weekend and celebrated it with an installation on Thursday night. The backpack has Bugs Bunny and Co. facing off against the Monstars. Everyone is mean mugging, and it looks super cool up close, especially when you add in the huge hands of the Monstars trying to snatch it away.

The Sprayground x Space Jam winged bag has some fancy memory foam side panels and a bunch of compartments to store your gear, which you’ll need to win a cross-universe basketball game against a bunch of aliens who stole your friends’ basketball abilities.

This is definitely the coolest thing about the Michael Jordan vehicle, which definitely isn’t as good as you think you remember.

They also have a trio of Space Jam hats featuring Taz, Lola Bunny, and Bugs on them. The stitched designs have a nice 90s throwback feel to match the movie, which came out in 1996.

It seems like everyone is paying homage to Space Jam these days. Giannis Antetokounmpo even honored the movie with an extendo arm dunk earlier this week. Maybe the Greek Freak will snag one of these bags and officially solidify himself as the coolest person in Milwaukee.