Getty Image

Stanley Johnson didn’t turn 21 years old until after the 2016-2017 NBA season ended and yet, the word “bust” has already been thrown around with regard to the former Arizona standout. However, the Detroit Pistons forward will be entering his third professional season with a lot to prove, and he appears ready for the challenge.

Johnson recently caught up with Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press for a wide-ranging interview and, in short, it is clear he understands that receiving trust from head coach Stan Van Gundy and his teammates is wildly important for a player that happens to be Detroit’s only “natural” small forward.