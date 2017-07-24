Stanley Johnson didn’t turn 21 years old until after the 2016-2017 NBA season ended and yet, the word “bust” has already been thrown around with regard to the former Arizona standout. However, the Detroit Pistons forward will be entering his third professional season with a lot to prove, and he appears ready for the challenge.
Johnson recently caught up with Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press for a wide-ranging interview and, in short, it is clear he understands that receiving trust from head coach Stan Van Gundy and his teammates is wildly important for a player that happens to be Detroit’s only “natural” small forward.
“To rely on you, they have to be able to trust you to come out and do your job every night – no matter if you’re sore, tired, weak or mad. Now, I’m in a better position in that they believe that no matter what happens, for those 30 minutes a night, they can trust me with those minutes and trust that I will do the right thing.”
