A Fan Won $5000 Because Steph Curry Ignored The Warriors Huddle To Help

02.26.17 15 mins ago

When the Warriors play a team like the lowly Nets, focus can wander a bit and not really have a negative outcome on the game. On Saturday night, Golden State cruised to a 112-95 win over Brooklyn that was never in doubt.

That meant the reigning two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry could ignore what was going on in the team’s huddle during timeouts to instead see what was happening with the in-arena fan contests. One Warriors fan was playing a game that was pretty much giant skee-ball on the court, rolling a ball off a ramp into buckets that had different dollar amounts. The buckets were down on the end by the Warriors bench, and on her second roll she got an assist from Curry.

She won $5,000 thanks to Steph Curry. 😂😂 (via @warriors)

Curry darted off the bench to grab the ball and toss it into the $2,500 bucket, which was really worth $5,000 because they had doubled the amounts for that game. The in-arena host wasn’t totally sure what to do with the Curry interference, but then got word that they would indeed count it and pay the woman out the $5,000.

Steph snuck back into the huddle and upon hearing that they were going to honor the $5,000 payout, threw his hands in the air in celebration of his accomplishment. For most any player on any other team, this would get them in trouble with their coach, but I highly doubt Curry got anything more than a smirk from Steve Kerr following his mid-timeout stunt.

