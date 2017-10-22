Getty Image

The Warriors suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday night in Memphis, falling to the Grizzlies 111-101 and dropping to 1-2 on the year.

It was, as one would expect, a frustrating game for the Warriors as they continue to seem sluggish to start the season, not executing at their accustomed incredible level. Whether the championship hangover or their preseason trip to China messing with their body clocks and conditioning, the Warriors aren’t the Warriors right now.

That frustration boiled over towards the end of the loss in Memphis for two of the Warriors’ stars, as Steph Curry and Kevin Durant both got ejected. Curry was the first to get ejected and earned his boot from the game in flamboyant and dramatic fashion, hurling his mouthpiece at an official after failing to get a call.