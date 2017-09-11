Getty Image

On more than one occasion, LaVar Ball, the bloviating patriarch of a trio of five-star basketball recruits, has made the absurd proclamation that his son Lonzo is, right now, better than Steph Curry. It’s an idea so laughable that it hardly merits a response. But more than that, it’s shameless ploy for media attention that continues to work wonders for the Ball family and their burgeoning shoe and apparel company.

Still, one can’t help but wonder what Curry himself thinks about all this, so in a recent interview with the Charlotte Observer, Scott Fowler went ahead and posed the question.

Curry, normally so measured and diplomatic in his responses, actually offered praise for their hustle, but couldn’t resist taking a couple of swipes at the boorish elder Ball.