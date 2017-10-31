Steph Curry Isn’t Happy His Beloved Panthers Traded Kelvin Benjamin

The Buffalo Bills acquired Kelvin Benjamin in a trade with the Carolina Panthers just before the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

While many in the media were just shocked that the NFL trade deadline was a functioning deadline like other leagues like the NBA and NHL, many in Carolina weren’t happy that the Panthers traded away a top target for quarterback Cam Newton, especially since tight end Greg Olsen is still injured.

Panthers players tweeted their displeasure about the move, while Bills running back LeSean McCoy was pumped to get some help for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. But Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who is a big fan of the Carolina Panthers, didn’t like the trade one bit.

He commented about it on Twitter on Tuesday, calling it “madness” and asking for help understanding what the team is doing.

