How Steph Curry Became The Best Player In The NBA

Steve Kerr Believes Steph Curry Might Be More Popular With Kids Than Michael Jordan

#Michael Jordan
01.26.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

Even if his primacy on the court with the Warriors has been challenged by Kevin Durant, Steph Curry remains perhaps the biggest star in the NBA, as evidenced by him leading the league in jersey sales. A huge source of those sales, and by extension Curry’s popularity, stems from his resonance with children, according to Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant, who both compared his impact on fans to none other than Michael Jordan.

“The crowd size is similar [to Jordan], but the biggest difference is the children that gravitate toward Steph,” Kerr said in comparing the two players’ fan base following. “You see so many little kids with Steph jerseys begging for his autograph.”
[…]
“They all identify with him,” Kerr said prior to the Warriors’ game Wednesday night against the Jordan-owned Hornets. “He’s probably the rare superstar where an 8-year-old kid can go, ‘He looks just like me. Maybe I can do it.'”

Kerr has discussed the differences between Jordan and Curry’s respective presences on the court before, and stars like Kevin Garnett have drawn lines between the two as well. But for an authority as high as Kerr to not just compare Curry to Jordan, but claim the former has surpassed the latter in any sense, is quite something. Durant had a reasonable explanation, however:

“I see 3- and 4-year-olds with IPads now, so they can obviously see more highlights from Steph and follow him on his social media,” Durant said. “Access for him is a little more” than Jordan.

Even if Curry’s star hasn’t shone as brightly this season as the last two years, discussions like this serve as a helpful reminder that Steph is still perhaps the signature star of the NBA right now.

(Via AP)

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSKEVIN DURANTMichael JordanSTEPHEN CURRYSTEVE KERR

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP