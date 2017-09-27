Twitter/@SINow

The protests of police brutality and racial inequality started by Colin Kaepernick a year ago, in which he knelt during the national anthem prior to 49ers games, reached a critical mass over the weekend. After Donald Trump called for owners to fire the “sons of bitches” kneeling during the anthem, nearly every team in the league participated in some form of protest or “show of unity” during the anthem over the weekend, with some owners, including Jerry Jones, getting involved.

While the NFL was dealing with its own firestorm relating to the president, so was the NBA. Trump also ripped Steph Curry after the Warriors’ star said he didn’t want to go to the White House, choosing to try and revoke the Warriors invitation a day after it had been refused. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and others came to Curry’s defense, continuing the year-long theme of athletes becoming more and more comfortable speaking out against the president.

On Tuesday night, Sports Illustrated revealed their latest cover, which read “A Nation Divided, Sports United,” with a number of prominent sports figures with arms locked, as we saw from so many NFL teams over the weekend. It was meant as a powerful message, but quickly found itself at the center of backlash and ridicule.