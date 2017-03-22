Getty Image

Steph Curry’s 2016-17 season is a down year in a way only the reigning two-time MVP can have a down year. Curry is averaging 25.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on a 46.2/40.0/91.7 shooting split while running point for the NBA’s best team. But after averaging 30.1 points a year ago while posting a 50/45/90 split, Curry’s 2016-17 seems downright average.

Curry isn’t worried about his numbers taking a hit this season, both due to the addition of Kevin Durant and one of the worst shooting slumps of his career coming back from the All-Star break, so long as the Warriors avoid a repeat of last season.

In speaking with Curry, he, like Klay Thompson prior to the break, seemed somewhat relieved to not be dealing with the pressures of chasing 73 wins this season, so that the team’s entire focus was on being prepared for the playoffs and redemption.

Curry discussed a variety of topics in his interview last week with Dime Magazine. The first part was about his favorite moments from Davidson’s NCAA Tournament run, his advice to mid-majors, and his pick to win it all.

Below is the second part of our interview, in which he talked about passing his father on the scoring list, cooking, the differences between this year and last year, the issue of rest, dealing Kevin Durant’s absence and using virtual reality as a practice tool.