ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Apologized To Kevin Durant's Mother Wanda On 'First Take'

06.13.17

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors won an NBA title on Monday night, and that means Stephen A. Smith owed an apology to someone very special to Durant: his mother. Smith, who called Durant arrogant and disrespectful, was given the business by Kevin’s mother after the Warriors won it all.

Wanda Durant defended her son against Smith’s criticisms earlier in the Finals, and on Tuesday she joined ESPN’s First Take and received an apology from the Crab Rangoon King himself.

Ever the proud mother, Wanda appeared on First Take wearing a championship shirt to face her foe on national television. She was then given the first chance to speak, and she didn’t disappoint.

