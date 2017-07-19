UPROXX At The ESPY's

DeMarre Carroll was traded from the Raptors to the Nets this offseason after two disappointing seasons in Canada. Carroll had injury issues that kept him from being on the floor consistently and Toronto and Carroll both seemed to need to move on from each other. Now in Brooklyn, reunited with Kenny Atkinson who he worked with in Atlanta, Carroll is happier.

While he’s happier in Brooklyn, he can’t help but keep talking about Toronto and taking shots at his former club. Most recently, Carroll called into question the Raptors’ locker room chemistry and the “lack of trust” among teammates that caused them to fail to go farther in the playoffs than they did.

That comment was a topic of conversation on Wednesday’s edition of The Jump with Rachel Nichols on ESPN, and her two guests were Stephen Jackson and Paul Pierce. To his credit, Pierce tried to be nice about it, while Captain Jack shook his head in disbelief. And then Pierce turned it over to Jackson who destroyed Carroll, saying that he’s not good enough to even have opinions on the matter.

