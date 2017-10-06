Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves squared off in China during an exhibition game on Thursday. Minnesota ended up coming out on top, 111-97, behind 16 points from both Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns. Kevin Durant led the way for the Warriors with 20 points in 25 minutes.

Because it was a preseason exhibition overseas, there’s not too terribly much to get riled up over, as the game was mostly about the spectacle of two NBA teams playing against one another in a unique environment. But for Steve Kerr, he was discouraged by how the Warriors performed, largely because they blew a five-point halftime lead which he believes should have been more. In fact, Kerr summed up his thoughts on Golden State’s performance very succinctly.

“We got lazy,” Kerr bluntly told the press after the game.

Golden State has, to the surprise of no one, extremely high expectations as they’re getting ready to go this year — as the reigning champs with aspirations of defending their title, they obviously want to be as sharp as possible once the season comes around. The good news is that there’s no reason to expect that they won’t be ready once the season comes around, but hey, set the bar high and the expectations are set later.

(Via Pro Basketball Talk)